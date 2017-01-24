Homeless Leadership Coalition Plans 2017 Point-in-Time Count in Central Oregon

The Homeless Leadership Coalition (HLC) will be kicking off the biennial Point-In-Time Count in Central Oregon on January 25. This event is a count of people who are homeless or in transitional housing in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties. The count is a part of a State and national effort to identify the number of people struggling to find appropriate and adequate housing.

During the last week of January, there is a nationwide effort to count every homeless people across the country. This Point-in-Time count attempts to capture both sheltered and unsheltered homeless people to provide a snapshot of homelessness in the United States.

Volunteers across the region conduct a street count of people considered to be unsheltered, meaning they are living outside, and collect data on the homeless population living in emergency shelters and transitional housing. In addition to the total number of sheltered and unsheltered homeless people, information is gathered on a wide range of characteristics of the homeless population including age, gender, race, ethnicity, veteran status, and disability status.

“Starting on Thursday, January 25, volunteers will be conducting confidential and anonymous surveys in Bend, La Pine, Sisters, Redmond, Prineville and Madras,” says Molly Taroli, Pacific Source’s CCO project coordinator and HLC chair. “This count will provide the most up-to-date information about the number of individuals in Central Oregon who are struggling to find adequate housing. Through this data, local agencies and programs will be able to better target support services and develop comprehensive plans to address poverty and homelessness in Central Oregon.”

Individuals and families counted through this effort include people living in:

-Weekly motels

-Shelters

-Transitional housing

-“Doubled up” with other families

-Camping or sleeping in cars

-Other places not designed for human habitation

Counts will be taking place on January 25-27, depending on location. Command center sites include:

Bend Church Drop In

680 NW Bond Street in Bend

Wednesday, January 25 from 7am – 1pm

Family Kitchen

231 NW Idaho Avenue in Bend

Wednesday, January 25 from 10am – 6:30pm

Mosaic Medical

2084 NE Professional Court in Bend

Wednesday, January 25 from 8am – 5pm

Rimrock Outpatient

63360 NW Britta Street in Bend

Wednesday, January 25 from 8am – 5pm

Department of Health and Human Services

1300 NW Wall Street in Bend

Wednesday, January 25th from 10am – 3pm

The Giving Plate

1245 SE 3rd Street, C7 in Bend

Thursday, January 26th from 10am – 4pm

La Pine Community Health Clinic

51600 Huntington Road in La Pine

Wednesday, January 25 from 12-5pm

Thursday, January 26 from 9am-5pm

Friday, January 27 from 9am-5pm

Saint Vincent De Paul

51484 Morson Street in La Pine

Wednesday, January 25 from 9am-3pm

Thursday, January 26th from 9am 3pm

La Pine Community Kitchen

16480 Finley Butte Road in La Pine

Lunch served 12-2pm

Care n’ Share, Sunriver Food Bank

Sunriver Business Park in Sunriver

Friday, January 27 from 3-5pm

Madras Christian Church

115 SE C Street in Madras

Wednesday, January 25 from 7am-7pm

Lunch served from 10am-2pm

Kiwanis Food Bank

225 N Oak Street in Sisters

Wednesday, January 25 from 9am-2pm

Saint Vincent DePaul

1616 SW Veterans Way in Redmond

Wednesday, January 25 from 10am-2pm

House of Hope

724 SW 14th Street in Redmond

Wednesday, January 25 from 12-4:30pm

The Point in Time Count organizing committee will be adding additional times and locations, including Crook County locations, as the dates get closer.