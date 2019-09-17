Hospice of Redmond and Deschutes County Sheriff Hosting Community Class on Latest Scams Affecting Seniors

Hospice of Redmond and Deschutes County Sheriff L. Shane Nelson are hosting a free community class Thursday, September 19 at 3pm covering the latest scams and fraud affecting seniors throughout Central Oregon. With the growth of scams targeting the senior population, this is an important topic for individuals in the community to be aware of, and to learn tips and techniques about to help protect themselves.

“We have seen first-hand in the community we serve the rise in scams targeting a population that may be more vulnerable and trusting. Having the tools and knowledge for understanding how to protect yourself is crucial to combating these situations,” said Jane McGuire, operations manager for Hospice of Redmond. “We are happy to partner with Sheriff Nelson on such an important topic within our community.”

One of the latest scams involves people posing as members from the U.S. Census Bureau who ask for personal information beyond what is normally requested in a census survey. Those who attend this community class will learn about this and other scams both nationally and specific to Central Oregon.

The free class will be held in the community room at Hospice of Redmond at 732 SW 23rd Street in Redmond. Light refreshments will be provided, and parking is onsite or along 23rd Street behind Redmond High School.

