Housing Works Awarded Funding for Affordable Housing Development in Bend

(Carnelian Place | Rendering Courtesy of Housing Works)

Housing Works, the regional housing authority for Central Oregon, announced today that it was awarded $1,350,00 in nine percent LIHTC, $1,627,500 in Gap and Housing Trust Funds, $1,000,000 in HOME, and $17,640 in Oregon Multifamily Energy Program (OR-MEP) funding from Oregon Housing and Community Services. These awards will help fund the Carnelian Place and Phoenix Crossing developments in Bend, offering 71 new housing opportunities for some of the most vulnerable members of our community.

Carnelian Place will be a 47-unit apartment building housing low-income seniors on three residential floors above a ground floor medical clinic operated by Mosaic Medical, a nonprofit healthcare organization serving individuals and families throughout Central Oregon regardless of income or insurance status. The building will include 39 one bedroom apartments and eight two bedroom apartments. Of the 47 apartment homes in Carnelian Place, six will be set aside for qualifying patients of Mosaic Medical with chronic medical conditions that create barriers to independent living. All of the residents—as well as general members of the public—will have access to the comprehensive medical services provided by Mosaic Medical on the ground floor. “We are very excited to be partnering with Mosaic Medical on this development. By integrating Mosaic’s clinic on-site and providing a link to their proactive, team based approach to coordinated care, we can greatly improve the health of the residents and the surrounding community,” says Geoff Wall, Housing Works, CFO.

Carnelian Place is located in a thriving area proximate to not only health resources but to shopping and recreation as well. Additionally, the site is well served by local transit and will have on-site amenities including a ground floor community room with adjacent community garden, and a top floor community room with an outside deck showcasing beautiful mountain views.

Phoenix Crossing, located in the shadow of Pilot Butte State Park, will be a three-story, mixed-use apartment building with two floors of apartments over commercial space. There will be 24 apartments spread across two floors, each with ten studios and two one-bedroom apartments. Each floor will provide much needed affordable housing opportunities for some of Bend’s most vulnerable populations. The ground floor will contain the main office of EPIC, the wholly owned property management company of the sponsor; additional on-site office space will be available for one or more supportive service providers; and a community room for the residents. “The rent increases in Bend have affected everyone, but for some of our most vulnerable citizens, it has been especially difficult to find stability. Without this financial support from OHCS, our vision would not be a reality. We are very grateful and look forward to creating these new housing opportunities for our community,” says Keith Wooden, Housing Works Real Estate director.

Phoenix Crossing is located just off the major east/west corridor in the City of Bend, offering convenient access to shopping and commercial services, job opportunities, local transit and quick walking access to Pilot Butte State Park.

housing-works.org