Housing Works Awarded Funds for Affordable Housing in La Pine and Sisters

Housing Works received funding of La Pine Townhomes in La Pine and Village Meadows Apartments in Sisters through the Oregon Housing and Community Service (OHCS) Local Innovation and Fast Track (LIFT) Housing Program. A total of 90 affordable units are planned between the two projects.

“Both La Pine and Sisters desperately need more affordable housing,” said Tom Kemper, executive director of Housing Works. “We are hopeful to have these new affordable developments completed by 2018 for low income households in those communities.”

The current concept for the La Pine Townhomes development would provide much-needed multi-family affordable housing for 42 households. The development site is located less than a mile from the La Pine elementary, middle and high schools, as well as grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and other resources. Housing Works hopes to build a mix of one, two and three bedroom units on approximately 2.5 acres in southwest La Pine.

The plan for Village Meadows Apartments in Sisters includes 48 affordable apartments with a mix of one, two and three bedroom apartments. The development site is located on two lots totaling 2.12 acres behind Ray’s Food Place, making it conveniently located near much of Sister’s commercial district and schools.

With vacancy rates below 1 percent throughout Central Oregon and the majority of renter households in both communities burdened by housing costs, these new communities could provide up to 90 low income households (at or below 60% of area median income) with an affordable place to live. As affordable properties, the La Pine and Sisters developments would have rents well below market rates.

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) has allocated over $3.6 million in state funding for the developments under their new LIFT program. The projects will rely on 4 percent low income housing tax credits from OHCS for funding the projects. Housing Works hopes to begin construction on both communities by the summer of 2017. Build time is expected to be 12 months. Preleasing for La Pine Townhomes and Village Meadows Apartments will begin approximately three months prior to completion through EPIC Property Management.

