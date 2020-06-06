How Much Is an 18-Wheeler Accident Worth?

More than 4,000 people died from large truck accidents in 2018, a 9% increase from the 2016 data. It can be challenging to avoid 18-wheeler trucks when you’re on the road, and a collision with one of these trucks will create significant damage to your car, multiple injuries, and fatalities.

Settlements after 18-wheeler accidents are typically higher than other types of automobile crashes. This post explains the value of 18 wheeler accident compensation.

The Value of an 18-Wheeler Crash Claim

The following factors are critical in determining the compensation value of your 18-wheeler crash claim.

Medical Care Costs

The more funding you utilize on necessary and reasonable medical care, the more your settlement value. Most insurance organizations use medical treatment expenses as a significant indicator of a claim’s value. Compensation for medical costs may include:

Rehabilitation

Emergency room bills

The cost of surgery

Prescription medication

Medical equipment

Physical therapy

Ambulance bills

Awards for medical costs are related directly to the severity and type of injuries you received in the wreck.

Physical Injuries

The award you receive will depend on the extent and nature of your injuries. To obtain an accurate value, consult an attorney. The ideal way to present a strong claim and is by using medical records and expert witness testimony. These will highlight the extent, nature, and cause of your injuries.

Pain and Suffering

Pain and suffering can be problematic to calculate after an accident since it’s hard to quantify the precise amount of suffering and pain. People also have different reactions to pain. Insurance firms use the multiplier approach that can help in getting a rough estimate.

To obtain this value, sum up all your economic damages and multiply it with a figure between one and five. The severity of injuries, the amount of pain associated with your injuries, and the long-term impact of the damages will determine the multiplier you will use.

Arriving at the right multiplier is also agreed upon by trucking firms, victims, and insurance companies. A lawyer can assist you in assigning a suitable value.

Property Damage

This aspect applies to your vehicle’s repair and car replacement costs. Besides causing severe injuries, 18-wheeler crashes will create substantial damage to your car due to these vehicles’ sheer size and power. One of the techniques of calculating this value is consulting a professional to estimate the repair and replacement value.

The Causes of 18-Wheeler Accidents

Vehicle crashes are among the top causes of fatality in all industry groups. Accident demises of large truck occupants that are more than 10,000 pounds are increasing. The number of deaths was 665 in 2015 and 841 in 2017, a 26% increase.

One of the most significant causes of 18-wheeler crashes is long working hours. A tired driver, irregular truck maintenance, or improper loading can cause accidents. Other causes may include inattention, driving while intoxicated, little driver experience or training, and driving in hazardous weather.

What You Should Do After an 18-Wheeler Accident Crash

After an 18-wheeler accident, call 911 to get an ambulance to the scene to determine the extent of the injuries. Get the driver’s and his trucking firm’s details, including a copy of their insurance, registration, and driver’s license.

You’ll also want to talk with any witnesses and get their contact data. Take photos and videos of your vehicle and the crash scene since evidence and witness testimonials tend to disappear. Also, keep in mind that you should not speak with insurance reps before you get a free consultation on a truck accident .

What Is the Time Limit for Filing Your Case?

The time limit to present your case depends on the statute of limitations in your state. Depending on where you live, this could be one year, three years, or even as many as six years. When the deadline elapses, you can’t get compensation for your injuries or damage. That is why it is important to file as quickly as possible after the accident.