How to Better Ensure the Safety of Your Employees

Crime is, unfortunately, a threat to any business, especially those clearly earning a successful profit and an established reputation. Protecting you and your employees is a fundamental business practice, and all measures should be assessed and checked on a regular basis: crime, after all, is fluid, and can change constantly, as criminals look for new ways to attack hard-working individuals.

Protection for your employees extends further than crime, however; it also means taking the appropriate steps to run a safe, working atmosphere, at all times.

Carry Out a Risk Assessment

In order to better protect you, your business, and its employees, you first need to identify where any vulnerabilities may lie. This includes any vulnerabilities of the premises itself, such as doorways, windows, and access routes, but also includes online vulnerabilities, including protecting employee information and ensuring that you are equipped against hackers. Preventative measures should then be taken for any risks established.

Consider Any External Areas of Work

This means anything which is business-related outside of working hours or outside the physical business premises. An example could be whether employees have access to a company car. Safe usage of said company car should be encouraged, along with the relevant business insurance, as employees still face usual driving risks while using a company vehicle outside of work. A DUI attorney Anchorage should be sought by the employee in case of DUI if this occurs.

If equipment is used at home by employees, such as a business laptop or smartphone, these should be electronically sound and safe to use.

Provide Adequate Training

Security and safety training should always be provided to a team of employees. This varies depending on the kind of business you have. If a physical building where consumers come and go and the general public has access, then staff need to be aware of what to do in circumstances of crime or theft, and also what the safest exit route is. They also need to be trained in who to inform should a danger or threat occur.

Handle Confidential Information Securely

Any sensitive business documentation, such as financial records, needs to be shredded and disposed of appropriately. There also should be a designated secure storage for confidential employee information, such as a locked filing cabinet. Handling sensitive information also translates to what employees may tell management in confidence, whether it’s about personal issues or other team members, as this information needs to be kept confidential between the relevant parties.

Secure Your Premises

Regular security measures should be taken, such as adequate CCTV installation, alarms, and security doors. You should also consider the integrity of your windows, as grilles or bars may be advised for those easily accessible windows. Any security signs which can also be visible and serve as a deterrent for any potential criminal is a great idea. Motion-sensor security lighting can be helpful if you have a large business property which may have many external areas.

The more visible security measures, the better.