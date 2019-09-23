How to Implement an Effective Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Program

Every workplace — even a home office — has its dangers, but not every workplace needs a detailed personal protective equipment (PPE) program. Many employers know whether their workplace needs a PPE program due to the nature of their business, but the details of that program and how to implement it may not be as obvious. The following tips on developing and implementing your PPE program should help you.

Hazard Assessment

Image via Flickr by NAVFAC

Performing a hazard assessment is the first step to developing your PPE program. Don’t assume that you know all of the potential hazards of your workplace until you have assessed it. Many can be difficult to spot and include items you might not consider to be hazardous.

Dangers such as extended periods under high-intensity lighting, unsafe electrical connections, and sharp edges on desks, shelves, or common objects may not be apparent until you have performed a full site inspection. Enlist supervisors for the walk-through and speak with employees, too.

PPE Program Implementation

Longevity and durability are the keys to implementing an effective PPE program. When possible, you should eliminate, rather than mitigate, hazards. A PPE program is necessary for workplaces where any element of danger exists — including medical labs, processing plants, and factories where employees work with electricity or chemicals. In these cases, the danger is unlikely to ever be eliminated.

Training is paramount and should be ongoing. This training should include proper workplace protocol, safety precautions, proper safety wear use and care, emergency protocols, and methods for reporting unsafe conditions.

Other methods of implementation include the following:

Informational pamphlets that are easy to read and easy to find.

Prominent signage in problem areas.

Regular safety meetings, especially when a PPE program is updated.

Frequent training sessions, even for longtime employees.

Safety Wear

While employers are expected to provide employees with the necessary safety gear, this equipment does not necessarily include personal clothing such as footwear or scrubs. Check the appropriate safety agencies ‘ guidelines to be certain. Employees sometimes have to buy their own clothing. In fact, since a precise fit is necessary to avoid the dangers associated with ill-fitting garments, employees may be required to purchase their own personal safety wear.

Restaurants, hospitals, and factories are some examples where employees are expected to provide their own shoes or work boots . Regardless of which individual supplies them, all protective headgear, eyewear, and footwear must meet the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) specifications .

Culture of Safety

Cultivate a culture of safety in which employees feel free to openly discuss any concerns they may have about workplace safety or health hazards with their co-workers and supervisors. Follow up with employees when these issues are addressed as well. A safe work environment should be free of anxiety and one in which employees know their input is valued.

While your workplace may not be obviously dangerous, it may still require a PPE program. Easily overlooked issues such as repetitive motion injuries and loud environments are easy to address but often go unnoticed. Taking time to focus on a PPE program can ensure a safe environment for everyone.