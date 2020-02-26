Being a project manager is no easy task. It takes a lot of work and a lot of skill; as a project manager, you are expected to be organized, full of initiative, and have excellent communication. You will be leading a team, which isn’t the simplest of things, and you will also be on the lookout for tools that will aid you when managing a project.

Project management is all about working smarter, not harder. You will need to streamline processes as much as possible, cutting down on wasteful back and forths and ensuring you are keeping on budget. The following guide is going to aid you on how to improve your project management skills.

It’s all in the planning

Taking the time to plan out your projects is crucial. It will keep you and your team on track and lessen any temptations to step too far out of the box, which, if done, could cost your team time and money.

Be sure to plan out each detail. You should never work on a whim or think, “We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.” Be prepared for all outcomes, any issues that may arise, and know how you can fix certain problems before they occur. Investing in smart project management tools can make the planning stage more streamlined. You can have better communication and keep all ideas and plans on a system that is accessible for all, for example.

Communication is key

Ineffective communication can be the bane of many projects. Plan all you like, but if you have a team that doesn’t speak with one another or share their plans, then this can hinder the project and cause costly holdups.

As a manager, you also need to have fantastic communication skills. Decide how you will lead your team. Will you give out daily tasks, or will you send out detailed briefs providing an overview of what needs to be done so that employees walk in and know what is expected of them?

Keep yourself open to questions and queries. Ask your employees if there is any part of the communication process that needs improvement.

Have goals

Without a goal or objective in place, you and your employees won’t know the point of the project and could be confused as to what you are working towards. A goal is there to inspire but also lead your team forwards, without the process becoming muddled.

Oversee your team’s productivity

For a project to come together, all members of the team need to play their part. If your project keeps experiencing delays, it may be because you have a weak link, and this should be found and dealt with as soon as possible.

A weak link could be a person or machine or software. A piece of equipment may not be running to its full potential, or a person could not be fulfilling their role properly. Speaking with your employees and finding ways to help them could improve their productivity and provide a better work ethic.