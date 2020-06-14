How to Increase Traffic to Your Online Furniture Store

If you have an online furniture store, it is imperative that you consistently drive traffic to it. What’s more, you don’t need just random traffic, but the right ones you can turn into sales. You essentially focus on providing customers high-quality products. However, with so much competition, how can you let your brand known?

Source: Unsplash

Digital marketing is truly effective but it’s quite complex. If you have a new eCommerce website, you must be on par or even ahead of your competitors. So, how do you do it? Find out the answers below!

1. Focus on SEO

We use Google to find answers and solutions right away. Therefore, to increase traffic to your furniture store, you must find out the kinds of questions your target market has. Once you do, you must answer them in a way that both satisfies Google and your audience. Addressing the concerns of your audience encourages them to visit your site more often. Moreover, your site rank will improve once Google notices you are doing well.

● Find the right keywords

Keywords refer to words or phrases that people commonly type when they search on Google. Some examples are “furniture store in [location]” and “online store [location].” It is essential that you use the right keywords so you can target the right audience.

Here are some questions that will guide you in choosing keywords:

What does my customer need or want? What are the reasons they need it? What are the things preventing them from getting it?

Questions like these help you determine the search behavior of your target customers. Once you have your list of keywords, you now have to find their volume, cost-per-click, and competition ranking. To do this, you’re going to need a keyword tool like Ahrefs and Keywords Everywhere.

● Create content for your target audience

When creating content, you must prioritize your audience. Although SEO is important to get noticed by Google, it is not your target buyer. The goal of search engines is to determine those that are useful to their users. So, if you make valuable content to people, you are also helping your website rank better on Google and other search engines. Therefore, keep in mind your audience and incorporate SEO methods to make your website grow.

2. Email Marketing

Your list of subscribers is considered to be part of your circle. When people subscribed, it meant that they trust your company and are interested in your products. This is the reason why email marketing has one of the highest ROIs compared to other marketing strategies. So, don’t hesitate to ask your readers to sign up on your subscribers’ list. Your newsletter is a great way to keep in touch with your audience on a personal level.

Many businesses send emails offering discounts and promos to keep people interested. These may work but not at all times. People are not only interested in special offers. There is even a chance that they lose interest if these are the only things you send them. Therefore, it’s also ideal that you send them helpful content from time to time. This lets them know that you value them and not only interested in making sales.

3. Advertise on Facebook

Facebook has billions of active users, making it the perfect platform to advertise almost anything. Being active on Facebook and engaging with people can help reach a larger audience. However, with the competition getting stiffer, organic methods become more difficult.

Investing in Facebook ads is a great way to keep your promotional expenses at bay while reaching your target audience effectively. Not only that but if you update your page regularly with useful content, users will share your post or page, giving you more visibility. However, you must be smart when advertising on social platforms to make sure you reach the right audience. To help you out, here are some tips and recommendations on how to advertise on Facebook.

4. Work With Influencers

Influencers are those people who have a huge following in their social media accounts. They can be a famous athlete, celebrity, or any local individual who has a passion for a certain topic and is really good at getting countless followers. Today, people generally trust these influencers more than famous celebrities. So, it’s better to invest in working with them.

Finding the right influencers require some work but it’s not hard to do. For instance, on Instagram, just find the right hashtags and look for accounts that have a lot of likes and followers. There are also free influencer marketing tools that can help you find the right ones you can work long-term.

Once you find them, introduce yourself, your company, and what you are offering. Depending on their experience and following, some agree to a free sample as payment. Nevertheless, both parties must agree to an arrangement that is beneficial to all.

5. Retargeting

Have you noticed that after visiting the website of a China drawer fittings supplier, you see an ad for cabinets in your Facebook feed right after? That is how retargeting works. Also known as remarketing, it is a marketing strategy that drives people to your website. You can read more about how retargeting works here.

People don’t always buy on their first visit on a website. They intend to explore more about the company and most importantly, the quality of the products. People will also make comparisons first and will save the buying part for later. Through retargeting, you can remind people to come back to your site and finally make that purchase.

Conclusion

There are still a lot of things you can do to get more traffic to your online furniture store. The key is to take things slowly but surely. Following the topics above, hard work, and cooperation among your marketing team will drive your new website to get more traffic and sales. Lastly, never give up and strive to improve your website every day! Good luck!