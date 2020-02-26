How to Live the Dream Abroad

When it comes to living in the lap of luxury most people believe it is only for a select few. A summer holiday to glamourous islands is nice but could living there actually be an option. The short answer is yes and in this article, I will be telling you exactly how to bring your dream of living abroad into reality.

1. Where to Go

This is always a tricky choice as there are literally hundreds of amazing places all over the world. The first step is to research you and your family’s needs. For example, consider the weather, modern convenience, language, and socio-economic factors. Many places are fun to visit but can be prohibitive for permanent residency.

Next, you will need to research how easy it will be for you to transplant your life. Being an ex-pat can be quite fun but without the proper research, you could choose a place that ends up pulling more on your purse strings than your heartstrings.

Healthcare, safety, and education are also major considerations when choosing to move abroad. Countries like Cyprus, for example, offer a high level of safety, low taxes, and great healthcare options.

2. Property Options

This is an important factor as most people do not want to live in a small flat after living in a home. Even more so if you are bringing children and pets. Companies such as Prime-Property provide a great service where you can not only review various properties you can also apply for cyprus residence.

Living in Cyprus offers a wide range of benefits. For one, it is conveniently located a hop and a skip from Europe and is a part of the EU. This means that visiting and even maintaining your job and relationships is still a possibility. Getting cyprus residence is also quite straight forward as they have launched a Permanent Residence Program available to people within the EU.This residency is granted to whole families and allows you to have a business in Cyprus.

3. Investment Options

One of the best forms of investment is of course real estate. While you can purchase properties in other countries by being a resident you can take advantage of a variety of local relief as well as ease of turning a property into a business. For example, considering the tourist nature of Cyprus, creating a restaurant, boutique hotel, or rental opportunities are great ways to add or start your portfolio.

You can choose a variety of property options across Cyprus for a fantastic ROI. Despite its popularity, Cyprus is still relatively affordable for house purchase. Unlike other places in Europe, like France, Germany, and Belgium are still cost-prohibitive. Cyprus however, offers a variety of incentives for investors looking to take advantage of the current market. Here are just a few to note:

Sell assets after 5 years

Spouse and children are included in the application

Transparent process

Wrap-Up

Living abroad is no longer cost-prohibitive. Cyprus and other places are now making residency and investment a dream possibility. Be sure to research your prospective country thoroughly before you move, taking into consideration the healthcare, safety, investment opportunities, and education. You can live the dream!