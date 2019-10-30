How to Make the Most of Your Managed IT Services

A managed IT services provider makes your business networks and devices run smoothly. But are you getting the most out of your partnership?

It’s easy to leave things in the hands of the experts. However, if you work with your provider like an extension of your office team – instead of a supplier – your business will reap serious benefits.

Here’s how to make sure you’re making the most of your managed IT supplier contract.

Remember: If You Buy Cheap, You Pay Twice

The number one thing to remember about hiring a managed service provider (MSP) is that price should not be your deciding factor.

Buying a cheap service means you’re unlikely to get the level of service you need. You’ll end up wasting more time (and money) trying to switch providers or shore up the gaps in their service than if you’d hired a quality service in the first place!

5 Things to Ask Your Managed IT Services Provider to Do

It’s easy to assume your IT provider knows exactly what you need for your business. However, they’re not mind readers! Ask your managed services partner to do these things to make sure you’re getting value for money.

Have Regular Meetings with Your Management Team

Your IT management team needs to know what your staff actually wants and needs. Monthly or quarterly meetings between your IT supplier and your management team will help you deliver the tools your staff need to get their jobs done.

Ask for Input on Long-Term Strategic Plans

Partnering with a managed IT provider offers more than a ‘break-fix’ cycle. They can help you develop a strategic technology plan to save you money in the long-term.

This blog explains in more detail how an MSP can help you to access and use high-level technology even in a small business – without huge capital outlay.

Discuss Upgrading Your Legacy Apps

IT partners will happily take over your existing network and make sure it runs smoothly – but they can do so much more than that.

Use their expertise: ask about newer versions of your legacy apps to find out if you can improve efficiency, save money, and make staff happier.

Implement BYOD Security Steps

Allowing employees to use personal smartphones and laptops on your network brings extra risk to your business security.

Ask your service provider to install a guest network for employees to use their personal devices on. They can also run security checks on any personal devices used for work purposes to reduce the risk of data breaches.

Hack Your System

As well as putting security systems in place, your MSP can make sure they work. Ask them to hack your system and report back. How easy is it for cybercriminals to access your business and customer data?

Knowing your weaknesses will help you create a security plan with your MSP to turn your business into a digital fortress.

Not Happy with Your Provider? Time to Switch

If your current managed IT services provider can’t – or won’t – do these things, it could be time to switch suppliers.

You want to find an MSP that will work with you in partnership – but it can be tricky to know how to find one that fits with your business. Check our blogs regularly for more tips and advice about finding the right suppliers to support your business growth!