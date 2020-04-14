How to Manage Your Apparel Business Remotely

The ongoing crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic is causing disruption everywhere, including the workplace. It has forced more people to work remotely, but this is an extension of an ongoing trend. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , 16 percent of workers operate remotely at least part of the time, an increase of over 100 percent over 10 years.

Some industries are more suited than others for remote work, but in the current situation, many have no other option. For an apparel business, there are several tools and policies that can help support you through this ongoing challenge. There are also ways to get around the barriers in the increasingly complex fashion and apparel global supply chain.

The Importance of Tools and Processes

Working from home can indeed work well for a business. The first way to get through a forced remote workplace is to embrace it. Studies have shown that when workers are allowed to do their jobs from home, productivity increases . Of course, the transition is not necessarily smooth, but with the right tools and processes, it’s possible to manage an apparel business remotely:

Focus on communication. Excellent communication may look different for each company but generally includes regular virtual meetings and easy contact through email or messaging apps.

This can take some time to figure out, but putting tools in place to keep all staff in easy reach is essential. Try things like Skype or Zoom for group meetings and Hangouts or Slack for messaging.

Keep everyone organized with the right tech tools. Online tools that help keep tasks and staff organized will streamline processes. Something like Trello gets everyone on the same page and makes assigning and following up on tasks easier.

Put time and effort into online marketing. As a remote apparel business, marketing online is more important than ever. A retail business should have a complete website and eCommerce store, a social media presence and marketing strategy, email marketing campaigns, and content to build brand awareness.

The Stumbling Block

Helping staff work well remotely, online marketing, and selling apparel through an eCommerce store are all doable with the correct technology and strong communication. What can be more complicated in remote apparel businesses is the global supply chain. It’s a dynamic supply chain that cannot be controlled by individual companies, which means that the organizations must adapt to it.

Remote apparel businesses that can innovate in this area will be more successful and enjoy higher profits. From design to materials, manufacturing, shipping, and retail, working with the fashion supply chain requires efficiency, the right technologies, quick response to changes, and rapid solutions. Some of the most critical aspects of the ever-evolving apparel supply chain include:

Focusing on making every step more efficient

Innovative technologies to streamline everything from quality control to inventory

Shifting suppliers as needed

Understanding consumer demand and changing quickly to meet it

Using novel fulfillment methods and finding new ways to get products through the last mile and into consumers’ hands

How to Thrive Remotely

One of the essential tools in a remote apparel business’ toolbox is product lifecycle management, or PLM, software. Having PLM software in place helps businesses manage the complicated and shifting supply chain, minimize costs, streamline processes, and get products to market faster.

The most important thing PLM software for apparel businesses does is improve efficiency by limiting waste. As the business and supply chain becomes increasingly complex, and with narrow profit margins for most smaller retailers, waste can mean significant losses in profit. A PLM software product can help a fashion business streamline and speed every part of the lifecycle:

Initial Concept– Organizing, researching, and innovating new ideas

Organizing, researching, and innovating new ideas Product Design– Managing prototypes, mockups, design software, and product testing

Managing prototypes, mockups, design software, and product testing Production– Sourcing materials, managing costs, filling quotas, and selecting manufacturing facilities

Sourcing materials, managing costs, filling quotas, and selecting manufacturing facilities Distribution– Warehousing, distributing, and final shipping of products

Remote Success

PLM software is a crucial tool in successfully managing a remote apparel and retail business, but it is just one component. Online fashion and retail also requires a host of technology tools, communication between all groups and stakeholders, organization, and an understanding of and ability to keep up with a shifting supply chain. When circumstances force a business to go virtual, it can actually be a benefit. Knowing how to make the shift is essential.