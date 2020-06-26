How to Overcome Money Blocks as an Entrepreneur

Image source

Your mentality plays a massive role in your life, and this includes handling business. How you think and handle money directly affects your business development and growth, as well as your ability to overcome obstacles for your success. A positive mindset will not only help you in the short-term, but it will also leave a positive impact on your business, giving it more space for growth.

However, having a negative outlook on life and money will give money blocks that will hinder your success as an entrepreneur. If you don’t know what Money Blocks are, they are beliefs and outlook on money and business that can also be interpreted as mental barriers that keep you from handling money well and might even make you bankrupt. Money blocks are a surefire way to keep your business stagnant or, worse, dissolve.

These money blocks can also be subconscious and root from your upbringing as a child, which eventually affects your adulthood. Luckily for you, there are a lot of ways to avoid or get rid of them completely. Here are some simple steps to overcome your money blocks to be a more successful entrepreneur.

Have More Self-Confidence

Loving and accepting yourself is an excellent way to start being successful. With self-acceptance and higher self-esteem, it is easier to move through your money blocks because of the positive image you have of yourself. Think of it like this: If you can’t sell your product to yourself, it will be harder for you to sell it to others.

Build a Support System

Trying to overcome money blocks is already hard in itself, but what more if you are doing it alone? That said, finding people that support your entrepreneurship is a big deal, especially if those people are also business owners. They will give you advice and ideas for you to learn and be more grounded whenever you are having a hard time with yourself.

Stop Seeking External Validation

A lot of entrepreneurs, especially new ones, spend a lot of money on career coaches mainly because having the approval of someone else feels like they’re on the right track. An underlying reason for this is that people commonly tend to have a hard time seeing their worth and value because they work for themselves without external validation .

On the other hand, people with higher self-esteem, positive self-image, and self- confidence tend to increase their performance on their jobs, increase their motivation levels, and increase their drive to work. With that said, their income tends to grow exponentially, gives them less stress, and gives them a higher chance of success.

To avoid seeking external validation, ease up on the harsh comments and judgment that you give yourself. It is okay to make mistakes from time to time. Start having a conversation with yourself about your negative traits and how to overcome them. Ultimately, this will give you a confidence boost that will eventually lead to your business’s success.

Stop Making Excuses

Mistakes happen, and it is normal for us to be scared of doing them or committing the same mistakes again. However, this is not a reason to stay in your comfort zone forever. Learn to adapt to the situation at hand and start thinking of ways to overcome your current struggles, or you’ll never get to learn and grow, as well as your business.

That said, discovering new ways to grow your business can be a frightening thing to do. Looking for new horizons is an excellent way to grow, but meeting them is plotted with hardships. Thus, we tend to make excuses not to do them. Remember, if you don’t want to do something in the first place, it is a lot easier to find reasons not to do them altogether.

Never Cheat

If you know the saying about sowing and reaping your actions, it is best to make sure you or your business is not involved in a scheme that tricks people out of their money. Integrity is a significant investment for your business, which will earn your employees’ and customers’ trust. Start with the little things, like being honest with your money and dues or with your profits.

Don’t Be Scared to Stand Up For Yourself

Having someone be jealous of you and your wealth is relatively common. That said, the fear of isolation will kick in, especially if you’re scared to lose some of your friends. While this is normal, you should never be afraid to go on and achieve success. An excellent way to overcome this money block is to think of your success as something you deserve, and, sometimes, that success is always paired with controversy and jealousy.

Takeaway

Determining money blocks and doing something about them is essential to achieving success in entrepreneurship. However, rooting them out and getting rid of them can involve a lot of hard work. But remember that it is essential since it is the first step you could take to be more successful in life. If you manage to overcome them, it will be a lot easier for you to achieve success.