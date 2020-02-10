Do you run a business from home? There are many entrepreneurs starting their own home-based businesses and it is easy to see why as there are many advantages that come with it. While there are numerous perks, it is important that you know how to protect your home-based business as it will be entirely down to you to make sure that you keep the home, office, equipment and sensitive data safe from various threats. There are many effective ways you can do this which will allow you to protect your home and business and allow you to operate with confidence.

Physical Security

First, you should invest in physical security to protect your home and business from intruders. There are several effective ways to do this, including:

Video doorbells

Smart locks

Window locks

Intruder alarms

CCTV cameras

Fire Alarms & Carbon Monoxide Alarms

Fire is another huge threat to your home-based business so you need to make sure that you have alarms throughout the house, along with an established escape route from your home office. Carbon monoxide is another serious threat, so it’s important that you have an alarm in the home which measures those levels too.

Cybersecurity

In today’s day and age, the biggest threat to all types of business is cybercrime. There are constantly new threats being developed, so you must know how to protect your company and customer data. You should educate yourself on how to stay safe when using devices, including:

Implementing complex passwords

Using high-quality and up-to-date antivirus

Employing a firewall

Using a VPN

Not downloading suspicious files

Backing up data to an external device

Educating yourself on the latest scams

Pest Control

You may not think so, but some pests and insects can be much more than just a nuisance in your workplace. Many can cause serious damage to your home and business. Mice and rats could chew through important cables, or an infestation could cause damage to the property which makes it impossible to work. Therefore, you need to have the number for an experienced pest control business to hand like Moxie Pest Control. Companies like this can provide protection all year round against a wide range of pests to keep your home and business safe.

Insurance

It is important to be aware that a typical home insurance policy might cover some business equipment, but it will not cover things like income, data or liability. Therefore, you need to arrange insurance for your home-based business so that you are properly protected. It is always better to be safe than sorry when it comes to business insurance, particularly for sole traders.

Take these steps to arrange adequate protection for your home based business. There are many potential threats out there, which is why it is important that you safeguard both the property and your company so that you can operate with confidence each day and know you are protected.