How to Stop Shoplifters from Ruining Your Business

Shoplifting is a common problem when you are running a retail store. You must address this issue seriously because it can cause your business to suffer from significant financial losses. A lot of companies have suffered because they failed to tackle the problem. The last thing you would like to happen to your business is to file for bankruptcy because of losses. You need to protect your source of livelihood. Here are some helpful tips on how to get rid of shoplifting incidents permanently inside your retail store.

Hire a security guard

Having someone to watch over your store can give you peace of mind. Most shoplifters, even the most experienced ones, will have second thoughts about stealing stuff from your store once they are aware that someone is watching them. If you have incurred significant losses in your stock over the past few months, it is highly advisable to get in touch with companies that offer security services in Oxford. They can help solve your problem by deploying highly trained personnel to protect your store all day long.

Invest in technology

Even if you have security and employees who look after your store, you still need to rely on gadgets and technology to catch any illegal activities. Installing CCTV cameras in different parts of the store is very helpful in catching shoplifters in real-time. The recording will also serve as evidence that you can present to the police. You can add large mirrors inside the selling area, so there will not be any blind spots that can be used by shoplifters to their advantage.

Engage your customers

One of the most effective ways to prevent shoplifting incidents is by teaching your staff the proper way to interact with customers. They should make it a point to greet customers as they enter the store and always be ready to answer all questions. Aside from providing excellent service, it also makes shoplifters think twice about pushing through with their plans. This is a subtle reminder that they are being watched and they should not try any funny business, or they will end up getting themselves in serious trouble with the law. Also, some shoplifters work in pairs or small groups. Some of them will try to distract you by asking a lot of questions, while others are busy stealing stuff. That is why it is essential to stay alert at all times.

Learn to read body language

Shoplifters are generally difficult to distinguish, but some of them have unusual body language that sets them apart from other customers. Some of them refuse to make eye contact and appear restless once they enter the premises. Some of them wear extra loose clothes to conceal the stolen goods, and some come in large groups and act noisily, which could serve as a distraction among the staff.

Lastly, get in touch with the local police and ask them specific questions about how to deal with shoplifters.

