Hueya Taps Intelligence Community Security Expert, Reinforcing Commitment to Protect At-Risk Individuals Online

Jonathan Steinbach brings extensive cybersecurity experience in military and government intelligence and operations; joins company with eye on strategic expansion.

Hueya, the leader in online safety tools for individuals and families, today announced that it has named Jonathan Steinbach, director of strategic business development, where he will lead the company’s expansion efforts into commercial markets as well as the U.S. military, and intelligence communities.

Steinbach brings decades of mission-critical security expertise and strategic leadership including stints at the Central Intelligence Agency, the U.S. Department of Defense, and top security technology companies to Hueya.

The hiring comes at time of heightened cyber awareness and risk. In a climate of political and social unrest, members of certain communities including law enforcement, military and government officials are at particular risk from cyberattacks.

Such attacks can range from smear campaigns that can cause long-term reputation damage to actual physical attacks. By working with organizations, Hueya can use it powerful software monitoring tools to significantly improve individual online safety, both on the job and at home.

“Jonathan Steinbach has spent his career solving very complex cybersecurity problems and protecting our government’s most critical assets: its people. He is a leading expert in patterns and behavior, and digital signature management—making him an invaluable and trusted advisor for us,” said Lewis Howell, founder and CEO of Hueya. “We welcome Jonathan’s leadership, strategy, and expertise. He will be key to driving our expansion into new markets and to help protect those facing the greatest risk of cyber attacks.”

Steinbach’s career spans the U.S. Department of Defense, intelligence community, and the technology industry, always with a laser focus on solving privacy problems and advancing cybersecurity innovation. Mr. Steinbach served honorably in the United States Marine Corps and as a Technical Intelligence Officer with the Central Intelligence Agency. He also served as an Intelligence and Operations Specialist at Northrop Grumman. Most recently, Steinbach led the sales efforts at technology companies Endgame, where he grew the company’s revenue three-fold; managed strategy and marketing at ThinAir, a data security company focused on preventing data exfiltration; and headed consulting services at Grimm, where he advised companies on the best security practices.

“Cybercrime has become an epidemic and can do extensive damage to a person’s privacy, safety, and livelihood. With attack and threat vectors permeating our country, our businesses, and our people, there is a pressing need for companies such as Hueya to do the heavy lifting,” said Steinbach. “I am joining at a time where we can make headway in the fight against cybercrime and broaden Hueya’s current offering.”

Hueya, Inc. (pronounced who-ya) is leading the way to protect individuals and families against cyber abuse (identity theft, fraud, cybercrime, cyber bullying). Hueya’s online safety tools and software empower people to proactively take control of their online identity and secure their digital world.

www.hueya.io