Hunger Prevention Coalition: A Good Place to Donate to Help Feed Struggling Individuals & Families

Looking to feed the needy in the Bend area? Mystified by all the places to donate money to? You’re not alone.

From my research 10,918 people in Central Oregon received SNAP (food-stamps) benefits in October 2016 (6 percent of the population, according to 2015 population statistics). Individuals receive an average of $4.10 a day per month in Central Oregon from this program. This just isn’t enough money, especially when considering purchases of fresh, perishable and nutritious foods. The burden to fill this gap falls on local groups.

One organization, The Hunger Prevention Coalition, provides grant money for 16 services in Central Oregon including shelters, food banks and other free food agencies. In its 17 years of operation this volunteer run organization has given away over $750,000 to area outlets for nutritious foods for struggling individuals and families. The Hunger Prevention Coalition stands out because it provides funding only for nutritious foods in Central Oregon – foods that aren’t always donated, or affordable by agencies, because they are expensive, perishable and/or hard to store.

The Hunger Prevention Coalition has displays in local supermarkets providing shoppers with the ability to buy a meal or meals, for an individual or family, for a reasonable cost. These displays are at check-stands at Newport Market and Food 4 Less, among many other stores throughout Central Oregon. One-hundred percent of these donations goes back into the community. It is also possible to donate on their website: www.hungerpc.org.

When it comes to food in the area there are many places to donate to. But if you are mystified by all the options or want to have a broad impact on the community and contribute to many organizations at once, the Hunger Prevention Coalition is a good place to start.