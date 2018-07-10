Hydaway Set to Release Version 2.0 of its Collapsible, Planet-friendly Water Bottle

Hydaway, the collapsible, ultra-stashable, planet-friendly go- anywhere water bottle, is set to release version 2.0 on Kickstarter. With a new streamlined look and feel, Hydaway 2.0 is slim, lightweight and easy to use with an ergonomic expansion grip on the bottom. New lid and accessory options include a freshly-designed cap lid with flip-up handle, an improved and ergonomic spout lid with higher flow rates than the original, and a carbon filter disc that removes bad tastes and odors for a cleaner, more refreshing hydration experience.

The ultimate travel and lifestyle companion, Hydaway 2.0 will be available in two new sizes: 18- ounces and 28-ounces. When expanded, Hydaway 2.0 helps quench your thirst during airport layovers, gym workouts, daily commutes, soccer games or anywhere else space is a premium.

The innovative bottles can be folded down to just over 1-inch to easily fit in a pocket, backpack, gym bag or diaper bag. Hydaway 2.0 bottles are BPA-free, nontoxic and dishwasher safe.

Since 2015, Hydaway has helped hundreds of thousands of travelers, fitness buffs, active parents and commuters stay hydrated without generating disposable plastic waste. The problems with single-use plastic are growing exponentially and wreaking havoc on oceans, rivers and wildlife across the globe.

As part of the Hydaway 2.0 release, the company has partnered with the No2Plastic.org, a worldwide community of people and businesses dedicated to reducing single-use plastics from daily life and business operations to benefit planet health and human health. Hydaway is donating one percent of all campaign funds raised and five percent of funds raised from No2Plastic customized products to No2Plastic and the collective movement to say no to single-use plastics.

hydawaybottle.com/kickstarter

(Photo courtesy of Hydaway)