Hydro Flask Hosts 10 Year Anniversary Celebration August 9

Hydro Flask will mark its ten-year anniversary with a free celebration and live concert on August 9 at its headquarters in Bend.

Open to the public, the party will take place from 5-10pm at 525 NW York Drive. Admission is free of charge.

Festivities will include a free concert with live musical performances by nationally renowned artist Matisyahu, as well as musician and Hydro Flask ambassador Ron Artis and his band, The Truth. Drinks and fare from a variety of local food carts will be available for purchase. Participating vendors include: Barrio Bend, ACME Hot Dogs, Dakine Grindz, Bend Pizza Kitchen, Deschutes Brewery, Thump Coffee and Humm Kombucha. There will also be Hydro Flask product giveaways throughout the evening.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate this significant milestone with our community,” said Hydro Flask General Manager Scott Allan. “Hydro Flask has always been inspired by our hometown roots and our local fans as we’ve created products for active, outdoor consumers. As we continue to innovate and expand our brand presence, this celebration is our way of saying thank you to our amazing community for their consistent support over the last decade and contributions to our global success.”

Ahead of the festivities, Hydro Flask also hosted an Instagram giveaway open to its more than half a million dedicated followers. Two winners were chosen to receive an all-expenses paid trip for two to join the celebration in Bend. Each winner and one guest were given airfare, two-night accommodations, local dining gift cards and a generous prize pack of Hydro Flask gifts alongside VIP access to the ten-year anniversary celebration. Winners were announced on July 27.

Dedicated to uniquely refreshing experiences, innovative design and an unparalleled user experience, Hydro Flask continues to receive accolades for its insulated products. Hydro Flask has been the recipient of several Red Dot, GOOD DESIGN and iF Design Awards, including the coveted iF gold award. The Company has grown to become the number one overall American water bottle brand in Sporting Goods and Outdoor, according to Sports One Source SSI reporting.

