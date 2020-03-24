If Ever There Was a Time to Eat Healthy, It’s Now!

Due to the COVID-19 situation, Deeply Rooted has postponed its March 28 grand opening.

The good news is that the doors are open for deliveries and/or take-out now. (1133 NW Wall Street at Newport Avenue).

The hours are Sunday through Thursday, 9am-11pm, and Friday and Saturday 11am-Midnight. (Hours will change once the COVID-19 ban is lifted.)

The plant-based eatery’s Limited Menu will serve delicious, healthy meals, plus juices, local wines and beers! From brunch time through nighttime, tasty and unique plant-based food and drinks will be offered.

Deliveries are free under five miles, and for orders over $50.

Devin Sims, founder of Deeply Rooted, says they are closely monitoring the news as it develops and are dedicated to upholding strict safety standards that ensure the health and well being of the community. “The location follows stringent sanitation and hygiene procedures. We are tracking the situation as it evolves and will continue to follow best practices put forth by global and local health authorities. While we can’t predict what will happen in the coming weeks, we can make plans that safeguard our customers. We are only using products and ingredients from local, approved suppliers, and we are taking steps to provide appropriate ingredient substitutions if and when necessary. This will enable us to reliably prepare your meals so that you are free to focus on what matters most: the health and safety of your loved ones.”

deeplyrootedbend.com • 541-797-6662 • deeplyrootedbend@gmail.com