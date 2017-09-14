Innovative Cataract Surgery Procedure Marks 50th Anniversary

InFocus Eye Care Celebrates Cataract Surgery Pioneer Dr. Charles Kelman

Approaching 4 million surgeries per year, cataract surgery is one of the most common operations performed in the United States, and also one of the most effective, safe and life-changing procedures. Since the 1960s, cataract surgery has been dominated by a remarkable procedure known commonly as “Phaco,” the procedure used by the ophthalmologists at InFocus Eye Care.

The phacoemulsification technique was developed in 1967 by Dr. Charles Kelman, a young ophthalmologist with a keen interest in cataract surgery. Inspired by his dentist’s ultrasonic tools, Kelman ultimately designed a technique that uses ultrasonic waves to emulsify the nucleus of the eye’s lens, allowing the cataract to be removed without a large incision.

The technology behind Phaco surgery has evolved over the years to where it is today – a painless 10-minute procedure employed regularly by the ophthalmologists at InFocus Eyecare to clear the vision and reduce a person’s need for glasses.

Although the technique is now considered the gold standard in cataract surgery, Dr. Kelman struggled for decades to achieve recognition and acceptance for his innovative and radical procedure. Met with criticism from the start, the first Phaco surgery was actually performed over a weekend to avoid high visibility.

Not one to give up, Dr. Kelman even employed unusual methods to let the nation know about his new approach, including promoting the technique on The Tonight Show and The Dick Cavett Show, among others. Although patients began to ask their doctors about the procedure, the medical community was dismayed and their acceptance was still slow to build. Unlike today, when entrepreneurs are celebrated and encouraged, innovative medical advancements were slowly vetted through senior ranks and academic influencers.

Because he firmly believed in the technique, Dr. Kelman persisted and gathered a group of early pioneers (called Phaco Pioneers) around him as momentum grew. When his work finally did begin to gain acceptance, many of the early resisters and strong opponents recognized him for his innovation and bravery and adopted the procedure.

As a tenacious entrepreneur, Dr. Kelman built a legacy that continued to transform cataract surgery, but also influenced the development of all micro and small incision surgeries in the broader field of medicine. Neurosurgeons, among other specialists, have even adapted the minimally invasive technique and used it to remove tumors from the brain and spinal cord. There is no doubt that Dr. Kelman’s advancements have helped millions of patients.

As specialists in cataract surgery in Central Oregon, Dr. Patricia Buehler and Dr. Ida Alul are proud to mark the progress of this technology that transforms patients’ lives, restoring clear, crisp vision often without glasses. To learn more, visit infocus-eyecare.com.

An ophthalmic surgeon with InFocus Eye Care, Dr. Patricia Buehler specializes in advanced cataract and lens replacement surgery techniques, LASIK surgery and eyelid surgery, as well as providing comprehensive eye care.

