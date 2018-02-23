Innovative Marketing Methods To Boost Site Traffic

In the modern, technology-driven world, all businesses must have attractive websites which customers will return to again and again. Whether your business is selling homemade chocolate or selling a service like freelance web design, by joining the World Wide Web, you open the door to global possibilities.

Therefore, all online businesses must strive to attract organic traffic to their site. Organic traffic refers to visitors who arrive on your website by free methods, such as through optimized keywords in the content you publish and through social media channels. Organic traffic is simply the backbone of many online sites. After all, not every business has the capacity or budget to pay for intensive marketing campaigns. However, while there are ways to boost your organic site traffic, there are also paid for methods which can improve your click-through rates. Below are three of the most popular methods to boost traffic to your site.

Content Creation

An increasingly popular way to improve organic traffic to your website is to undertake a comprehensive content marketing campaign. There are a variety of tricks you must adopt if you want your campaign to reach new heights and a wider audience. For example, crafting intriguing headlines and titles for your pieces of content is vital. Customers simply won’t click on your copy if it doesn’t pique their interest. Not only will an incredible headline boost a click-through rate, but it will also boost the chances of your audience sharing your content, which could be on social media channels or other relevant blog sites. However, before you begin to carefully create award-winning content, it’s important to know who your audience is and how you are targeting them. Posting about your new service on Facebook may be not profitable if your audience is more likely to be found on LinkedIn.

It’s also important to note that to continue to attract organic traffic, your content has to be consistently updated and posted. It might mean that you have to schedule the days and times when you are going to publish a new blog post or social media update. However, there is automation software which can do this job for you.

Incidentally, it’s also key to remember that website traffic is now driven primarily by mobile and tablet devices, and this means that any content you upload to your platforms must be mobile-friendly. For example, it has to be short and snappy, instead of text-heavy bulky paragraphs; it also has to fit the screen, have quick loading times and be easily scrollable. Using images, infographics and even uploading vlogs are a more mobile-optimized method of content creation.

Optimized Search Engine Results

SEO is not a new practice. In fact, the method dates back to as early as 1998 when search engines grew in popularity. However, it’s worthwhile to remember that the algorithms for the best SEO practice are continuously changing and updating, meaning that to stay ahead of the game, and your competition, you need to invest time, money and effort into ensuring your current content is up to date. If you prefer to call in the experts to boost your SEO, a dedicated and reliable SEO Company in Wichita is the perfect place to turn. They will guide you through optimizing your current copy and create quality backlinks to improve your traffic significantly. They will also ensure that you avoid any penalties issued by Google, and that you are improving your online visibility.

Pay-Per-Click Campaigns

Unfortunately, pay-per-click campaigns aren’t free and therefore won’t improve click-through rates organically. However, it is a method which you shouldn’t automatically discount. A pay-per-click marketing strategy uses search engine advertising to generate traffic. It means that those products which are featured at the top of Google’s results when you search for something have been paid for by the company. You can see which ones specifically as Google places a ‘Sponsored’ or ‘Ad’ label to each. For a business, it means that every time a potential customer clicks on your ad, you pay Google a fee. In theory, if you pay $5 for every click, but it is resulting in a $500 sale, PPC is worth the expense. Therefore, a PPC marketing campaign is one which can be highly profitable for every online business, as long as you have the budget and conversions to fund it.