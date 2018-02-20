Instacart Launches Same-Day Grocery Delivery in Bend

Instacart (www.Instacart.com), one of the fast-growing retail delivery service whose shoppers hand pick and deliver items from trusted local stores, announced that it is expanding into the Bend area to serve over 54K households beginning February 21.

Bend area residents can now order from their favorite retailers including Albertsons, Safeway, Costco, Cash & Carry and Petco, and have their groceries and everyday essentials delivered straight to their doorsteps in as little as one hour. Service areas include Bend, Tumalo, Deschutes, Redmond, Alfalfa and Millican. Instacart is also bringing income earning opportunities to the area with plans to on-board more than 100 new shoppers.

Customers go online to www.Instacart.com or open the Instacart mobile app on their iPhone or Android device, select their city/store, add items to a virtual cart, then choose a delivery window (within one hour, within two hours, or up to five days in advance) and check out. An Instacart shopper accepts the order on his/her smartphone, uses the Instacart shopper app to guide them through shopping, and then delivers the order to the customer in the designated delivery timeframe.

instacart.com