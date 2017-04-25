Could Investing in Motorcycles Benefit Your Takeaway Delivery Service?

If you own a busy takeaway that offers a delivery service, you should consider purchasing motorcycles to deliver orders. If you currently use bigger vehicles such as cars or vans, you’ll find motorcycles will offer you a much bigger advantage over your competitors. However, there are a wealth of other benefits such an investment has to offer. Therefore, here are some of the business benefits you’ll receive if you consider investing in motorcycles.

You Will Save Money on Fuel

It’s a fact that bigger vehicles use more fuel than motorcycles because they have much more weight to carry and use bigger engines. However, motorcycles are still fast, but are they much lighter with smaller engines; this means fuel costs will be lower. This could be one of the main points to consider as fuel costs can be very high when you’re delivering orders on a daily basis via bigger vehicles; so when you look at the costs throughout the year, you could end up saving thousands by implementing a motorcycle instead of a car.

Your Customers Will Get Their Orders Quickly

Of course, a motorcycle isn’t going to be viable for a delivery service if the items are big and awkward to carry, but if you’re only delivering small items such as bagged food, then a motorcycle is a perfect option. Therefore, customers will benefit from quicker delivery because motorcycles don’t get stuck in traffic, meaning you as a business also gain an advantage. Quicker deliveries mean a quicker turnover, and more deliveries can be made throughout the day and evening.

Motorcycle Parts are Cheaper

If your motorcycles ever get damaged, or parts need replacing, you’ll find the costs involved are much lower than other vehicle parts. For example, a motorcycle only requires two tires whereas a car will need four, so you’re instantly saving money on parts when you own motorcycles. However, make sure the motorcycles you purchase are in good working order to save from costly repairs all transportations are known for needing.

Motorcycles are Cheaper Than Cars

Not only will you be able to sell your current vehicles, but you could also make some money back as the cost of motorcycles isn’t as expensive as most vehicle models. You don’t need top of the range motorcycles to undertake the deliveries; all you need are motorcycles that work, are presentable, and the gear to ensure your delivery persons are safely equipped for the roads.

Valeting Costs Will Be Cheaper

Motorcycles are very easy to clean and thus much cheaper to get valeted. There are numerous parts to clean with a motorcycle, but you’ll find they can be cleaned much quicker than bigger vehicles. Even if you clean the vehicles yourself to try and save on valeting costs, you’ll still benefit from having more time to complete other jobs such as improving kitchen facilities or creating a new menu.

There are additional costs when investing in motorcycles such as motorcycle helmets and other protective equipment, but it is the much more viable option for takeaway business owners to deliver their goods. The above benefits are only a few examples when investing in motorcycles, and you’ll also find that yearly costs such as tax and vehicle service fees will be much cheaper.