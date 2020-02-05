Israeli Stance on Online Gambling

The gambling industry is a multimillion-dollar industry with an increasingly global appeal. Not all governments are willing to give free rein to this lucrative industry, though. Israel is one such country, where the enforcement of strict gambling laws has created a government-controlled gambling monopoly. Check out more at Gclub.

Israel Gambling Laws

Israeli gambling laws are quite comprehensive. It breaks gambling into three main categories, including casino table and card games, lotteries, and sports betting.

The regulations define the oversight, and there are regulatory bodies tasked with monitoring the operations of gambling companies within the country.

Clearly defined requirements apply for:

licensing,

use of digital media for advertising, and

penalties for illegal gambling.

These and many other aspects are extensively addressed within Israeli law.

Most mainstream gambling activities are illegal within Israel, including all casino cards and table games. The ban includes Blackjack, Poker, Roulette, and Baccarat.

The law also prohibits all forms of casino machine-based gaming, including slot games and live video lotteries. Bingo was initially allowed, but later amendments to relevant gambling laws made the mild betting pastime illegal within Israel.

It is worth noting that the ban is not only limited to gambling within land-based casinos but also extends to online casinos. It is illegal to play any online casino game within the borders of Israel. If you get caught engaging in any gambling activity, you are likely to incur a hefty fine or even serve a short stint behind bars.

Israel Gambling Monopoly

Despite imposing a general ban on all gambling activities, the government makes an exemption on a national lottery operated by Mifal HaPayis.

Any Isreali can participate in the lottery via weekly subscription or purchasing instant-win scratch cards available at registered outlets across the nation.

The Ministry of Finance monitors the operations of the Israeli national lottery.

In addition to the national lottery, the gambling law allows for the creation and continued existence of a gambling monopoly in the form of the Israeli Sports Betting Board (ISBB). It operates all types of sports betting within the country, monitoring betting around different sports leagues and mainstream activities, including soccer and basketball.

The ISBB initially offered horse racing betting, but it was banned in the country by 2018. Other forms of animal race betting, such as dog racing, are also forbidden.

It is important to note that the duties of the ISBB are limited to land-based betting, which means that this regulatory body does not concern itself with online casino gaming.

Skill-Based Gaming

Israeli gambling laws allow gaming activities that do not feature monetary winnings (or for which the outcome does not depend on chance). A good example would be a soccer league in which players use skills to compete for a final cash prize.

Conclusion

Israel has banned all land-based and online casino gambling activities.

A state-operated gambling monopoly provides players with the chance to participate in sports betting, though. The government has no issues with gaming activities that depend on skill, where chance or luck is not a factor.