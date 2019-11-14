J Bar J Boys Ranch Vocational Program Opening

(Photo | by Tami Lee)

Construction of the vocational program on the campus of J Bar J Boys Ranch is nearing completion and the doors will open soon. To celebrate the opening of this new program for the adjudicated youth, The Schroeder Fain Group at Morgan Stanley will host an open house in the new building on December 4 at 10am.

Teaching hands-on subjects like construction and woodworking, engines, and robotics not only gives youth work skills, it helps them develop problem solving and also to understand ways in which training can help them build a future. A lack of mentors is common to most boys who made the choices which led them into the Juvenile Justice System. This program will not only introduce them to vocational possibilities and work opportunities in the region, but also expose the boys to people working in jobs now. Role models who can talk about their experiences in fields which these youth may be interested in are needed.

Planned types of classes to be offered:

Carpentry, dry wall and framing

Computer technology and application design

Lego robotics

Culinary

Automotive and small engine repair

Woodworking amd woodshop

Landscaping, painting, plumbing, welding

Drone development

This program will not only build resiliency and increase employment possibilities for the boys and reduce the likelihood of youth re-offending in our community, it will help build a local workforce.

J Bar J Boys Ranch is a program of J Bar J Youth Services.

RSVP: Peggy Carey – 541-389-1409 or www.jbarj.org