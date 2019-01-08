(Bend-La Pine Schools’ Board of Directors (L-R back row) Andy High, Ron Gallinat, Dr. Stuart Young, Cheri Helt. (L-R front row) Carrie Douglass, Peggy Kinkade and Julie Craig | Photo courtesy of Bend-La Pine Schools)

Bend-La Pine Schools Celebrates 7 Volunteer Members of the Board of Directors

Every month seven community members dedicate countless hours of their time to support Bend-La Pine Schools’ students and create the best schools possible for all students by serving on the district’s Board of Directors. January is School Board Appreciation Month and Bend-La Pine Schools staff and students recognize these members for their commitment and dedication.

“I want to acknowledge the hard work of these volunteers who serve to make our schools better every day,” said Superintendent Shay Mikalson. “I am grateful to work alongside these community members and am inspired by the tremendous passion they each have for serving our students and schools.”

Bend-La Pine Schools’ Board of Directors are Julie Craig, Carrie Douglass, Ron Gallinat, Cheri Helt, Andy High, Peggy Kinkade and Dr. Stuart Young.

The seven volunteer board members spend many hours reviewing budgets, education initiatives and policies as well as attending board meetings twice a month and attending numerous school events and activities throughout the year.

