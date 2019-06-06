Jason Isbell + Father John Misty play the LSA this Sunday, June 9

(Photo | Courtesy of the Old Mill District)

Two of the country’s most introspective singer-songwriters kick off the 2019 Bend Summer Concert Series at the Les Schwab Amphitheater, June 9.

For the first time, critically acclaimed, award-winning artists Father John Misty and Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit will co-headline a national tour that will run throughout June.

Four-time Grammy Award winners, Isbell and The 400 Unit are touring in support of their album The Nashville Sound (winner of Grammys for Best Americana and Best American Roots Song for If We Were Vampires) and the highly praised live set Live From The Ryman. Isbell has become one the most respected songwriters of his generation, with a penchant for articulating some of our deepest human emotions and creating poignant narratives inspired by the working class. Together with the mighty 400 Unit – Derry deBorja (keyboards), Chad Gamble (drums), Jimbo Hart (bass), Sadler Vaden (guitar) and Amanda Shires (fiddle) — they have become one of the strongest live acts on the road today.

Isbell and The 400 Unit’s is intensely personal and spreads into the broader realm of cultural history, sharpening our ability to see, expanding our ability to feel, and restoring our sense that we belong not only to ourselves but to an extended spiritual family. Their songs create a space to be together, and closer together than we were before.

Father John Misty — aka Josh Tillman — is currently supporting God’s Favorite Customer, his acclaimed release from 2018. Written largely in New York between summer 2016 and winter 2017, the album reflects on the experience of being caught between the vertigo of heartbreak and the manic throes of freedom. God’s Favorite Customer reveals a bittersweetness and directness in Tillman’s songwriting, without sacrificing any of his wit or taste for the absurd. God’s Favorite Customer earned placement on over 30 Best Albums of 2018 lists and readers’ polls, including Esquire, KCRW, NME, NPR, PASTE, Pitchfork, Q, Rolling Stone, Stereogum, Uncut, Under the Radar, Uproxx and Village Voice’s Pazz & Jop.

Jade Bird, who opened for Brandi Carlile at the Les Schwab Amphitheater last summer, is back in Bend as support for Isbell and Father John Misty.

Doors open at 5pm and the show starts at 6:30pm.

bendconcerts.com