Jefferson County has Ample Room for Business

Jefferson County offers affordable, accessible and diverse land choices. Entrepreneurs and business executives are invited to take a close look at the benefits of locating or expanding a business in Jefferson County. With high-speed telecommunications, low cost utilities, a well-established general aviation airport, a dependable and skilled workforce and multi-modal transportation services, Jefferson County is an ideal location for business enterprises. On top of these benefits, abundant recreational opportunities make the area a great place to live. Each community is committed to supporting business with quick permitting and custom assistance so it can be operational in the shortest time possible.

There are currently over 700 acres of industrial and airport development zoned land, with the option to add more as needed. Two parcels in Madras, totaling 73 acres, are certified by the State of Oregon as ready for construction in less than 180 days. Lot sizes range from less than an acre up to 50 acres. Industrially zoned sites are available in the five communities in the County — Madras, Warm Springs, Metolius, Culver and Crooked River Ranch. Public and private landowners are willing to be creative and work with business owners to expand their operations.

