Job Opportunities for PMP Certified Professionals

If you are investing your money and time to acquire a new qualification, it is but natural to consider its returns. Getting a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification is no different since it does require investment in time and money. So, you need to be sure that your decision will get you a better paying job.

Just for your information, the project management jobs are growing at an impressive rate. In 2020 alone, around 15.7 million new jobs will be created in this field; an anticipated growth of $6.1 trillion. In the US itself, the demand for PMPs is slated to grow to nearly 700,000 by the year 2020.

With things looking up for project managers, PMP certification becomes a must-have qualification. It will not only increase your employability but will also get you handsome compensation in terms of money. Just to give you an idea, in 2017, a PMP without a PMP certification took $99,070 home per year in the US. However, with a PMP certification, the average project manager earns up to $119,235 per annum, an increase of over 20 percent over non-PMP certified managers.

Career opportunities for PMP certified professionals

If you have slogged to acquire PMP certification by undergoing challenging PMP training, it is time to reap its benefits. Let’s see what these career opportunities are:

#1 Pharmaceutical PMP

In this job, you are required to work in association with doctors, researchers and engineers. Your task is to ensure that whatever research and development are taking place, remains on schedule and within the allocated budget. This entails overseeing the development of, say, a new medication for a disease or other ailments.

With the pharmaceutical industry expected to cross $1.1 trillion in sales by 2022, you take home salary will be to the tune of $131,833. This is more than the average in any other industry. You will need an advanced healthcare degree or experience to command this figure.

#2 Resources PMP

If you work in an industry that extracts and grows natural resources, such as agriculture, petroleum and mining, then this is the job for you. In this job, you are expected to work with farmers, oil and mining companies. Your job is to infuse efficiency in the process of extracting and growing natural resources and reduce wastage. Engineering background in the said fields is a must. The salary you earn is to the tune of $129,368 per year.

#3 Consulting PMP

A consulting PMP either works as a project manager for a consulting company or works as a consultant who specializes in project management. Your job as a consulting PMP will be multifarious, since you will be required to work with different professionals for set durations, such as engineers, sales managers and the like.

In this job, you are expected to provide your industry expertise and advanced knowledge to the clients’ projects and ensure their successful completion. You also get to earn $129,208 a year.

#4 Aerospace PMP

If you have longed to fly planes, becoming an aerospace PMP is the closest you can get to it! In this job, you will need to work with engineers and designers to not only oversee proposals for the development of new aircraft and aerospace systems but also ensuring their on-budget timely delivery to the clients.

This is a challenging job since you are expected to work with some of the most advanced technologies of the world and chances of something going wrong to remain high. However, you take home a good pay packet of $121,923.

#5 Engineering PMP

Your job, as an engineering PMP, is to keep the engineers on track and not let them get bogged down in the nitty-gritty of their project and overstep the deadline. In this job, you not only work with engineers but also interact with clients to ensure the end product is as per their specifications.

You are expected to make sure the project is completed within a specified timeline and budget. You get to take home a salary of $121,769.

Conclusion

There is an ever-expanding job market for PMP certified professionals. A PMP certification on your resume will not only set you apart from the rest but will also help you land a well-paying job in your field of expertise.