Jones & Roth CPAs & Business Advisors Named One of Accounting & Financial Women’s Alliance Best Firms for Leadership Equity

Jones & Roth CPAs and Business Advisors was named to the 2019 Accounting MOVE Project as Best Firm for Leadership Equity for the second year. Jones & Roth received this distinction based on the firm’s 46.2 percentage of women participating in leadership roles. A family focus and an emphasis on flex scheduling for all genders has helped buoy the number of women in leadership roles and on staff throughout Jones & Roth.

Tricia Duncan, CPA, partner and director of Operations at Jones & Roth relayed, “We are excited to be recognized by the MOVE Survey. In my 25 years at Jones & Roth, I have felt fortunate to work with partners and leaders that value every employee as an individual.”

“The focus on individual career planning and development, while also understanding the challenges of managing life and work throughout a career has moved the firm to where it is today,” Duncan said. “By providing equal opportunity to all employees, we have seen the management, leadership and partner makeup change to better reflect the demographics of the people entering public accounting out of the college. I’m proud to be part of a firm with such a large number of women leaders and partners, with more to come in the future.”

In its ninth year, the 2019 Accounting MOVE Project found that women comprise 25 percent of the management committees at participating firms, a huge advance from the 19 percent reported in the 2014 report. Still, progress is incremental overall, with women remaining at 24 percent of partners and principals at CPA firms.

“The national conversation about diversity is taking many of its cues from what is proven to work to advance women. The Accounting MOVE Project equips accounting firms with proven strategies that deliver what everybody wants: more opportunities for women and more growth for firms,” said Joanne Cleaver, president of Wilson-Taylor Associates, Inc., the content strategy firm that manages the MOVE Project.

jrcpa.com