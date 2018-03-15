KBNW Is Now “The Place for Talk”

Horizon Broadcasting Group (HBG) announces KBNW 104.5 FM and 1340 AM has updated its positioning statement to “The Place for Talk” and re-structured the on-air lineup.

The station says it will, “Feature discussions about the most important topics of the day with the best relevant talk programming including Chris Plante in the morning from 6-9am followed by Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck in afternoon drive and the addition of the Clark Howard program from 6-9pm to provide practical financial advice.”

“We’re excited to continue providing the very best in talk programming of all types to Central Oregon,” said Jess Hanson, market manager for Horizon Broadcasting Group. “This is not a format change, just an update to what we call the station that better reflects the on-air product. We have also changed the website to KBNWtalk.com to match the new name.” HBG Operations Manager Dave Clemens added, “After a thorough analysis of all the talk personalities available both local and national, we have settled on the best lineup for Central Oregon. It includes favorites like Sean Hannity and some new offerings like Clark Howard.”

KBNW Program Director Tracy Ellis said, “I’m particularly excited about having Chris Plante on in the morning. Chris is one of the rising stars in the talk format and now Central Oregon can hear him every weekday between 6-9am. Also, the addition of Clark Howard in the evenings provides a break from politics, giving people “Advice You Can Trust” as he likes to say.”

Weekday Programming Lineup:

Monday-Friday

MID-3am: Red Eye Radio

3-6am: This Morning, America’s First News with Gordon Deal

6-9am: The Chris Plante Show

9am-12pm: The Laura Ingraham Show

12-3pm: The Sean Hannity Show

3-6pm: The Glenn Beck Program

6-9pm: The Clark Howard Show

9pm-MID: Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis

KBNWtalk.com