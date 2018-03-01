Kidcareshare Founder Selected for Project Entrepreneur Cohort

(Photo courtesy of Kidcareshare)

One of Bend’s own will be part of Project Entrepreneur’s 2018 Class in New York. If you see Jen Ortado, founder of Kidcareshare, tell her congrats. She recently discovered she’ll be one of 200 female founders taking part in the April event.

Project Entrepreneur aims to provide “women access to the tools, training and networks needed to build scalable, economically impactful companies.” The national initiative was started by the Rent the Runway founders and is supported by UBS. Project Entrepreneur hosts multi-city events, a venture competition, and a 5-week accelerator program.

Jen’s two day program in NYC will include:

… hands-on workshops and problem solving sessions to help you move your company forward and overcome current challenges. You’ll be joined by top female entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders from across industries who are there to teach, mentor and motivate. Special guest Arianna Huffington, Founder and CEO of Thrive Global, Founder of Huffington Post and author will join us for a keynote conversation on Friday!

To refresh your memory, Kidscareshare is a childcare app that allows people to find trusted care providers and also exchange care with people in their social networks. Jen launched the startup last fall, spurred on her own experiences scrambling to find affordable childcare on a regular basis.

For the New York program, Project Entrepreneur will next select 10 finalists to participate in the Live Pitch Competition to win one of five $10,000 grants and a spot in the 5-week Accelerator at Rent the Runway HQ. Good luck Jen! Central Oregon is cheering you on.

kidcareshare.com

Kelly Kearsley, the co-founder of StartupBend.com, is passionate about startups, entrepreneurship and Bend. In addition to writing this blog, she creates content and manages content projects for global financial companies, tech firms and startups. She began her career as a newspaper journalist and later worked as a freelance writer. Her work has appeared in WSJ.com, Money Magazine, CNNMoney, MSNBC and Runner’s World. See her work at kellykearsley.contently.com or kellykearsley.com. kelly@startupbend.com