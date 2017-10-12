KIDS Center Announces Newest Board Member

Local Therapist, Speaker and Author Molly Carroll Launches Second Book on October 16 – Portion of Proceeds Donated to KIDS Center

KIDS Center, Central Oregon’s only child abuse intervention center, dedicated to the prevention, evaluation, and treatment of child abuse, is pleased to announce the addition of Molly Carroll to the Board of Directors of KIDS Center. Carroll, an educator, author, artist, public speaker and therapist, is “a valuable addition to the decision-making team at KIDS Center who brings a unique, intuition-oriented skill set to our organization” says Shelly Smith, Executive Director of KIDS Center.

Carroll holds a Masters Degree in Counseling Psychology and comes to KIDS Center with over

20 years of experience in education and mental health. Also a non-fiction author, Carroll is

launching her second book, Trust Within on Monday, October 16 from 5-7pm at the

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd. Trust Within

“explores the fascinating, multifaceted, and mysterious nature of intuition and the ways it can be

harnessed to inspire better life decisions” explains Carroll. A portion of the proceeds from the

sales of Trust Within on October 16 will be donated to KIDS Center.

“Intuition can play a key role in an adult’s ability to recognize potential abuse and help end it,

decreasing the long-term impacts of abuse for a child. You can learn how to recognize signs of

abuse and listen to your instincts at one of our trainings.” says Smith.

KIDS Center offers three, separate, specialty classes to the public, all aimed toward the

prevention of child abuse and education about child development. Darkness to Light: Stewards

of Children , Let’s Talk About It, and Internet Safety are held by KIDS Center at various

locations throughout Central Oregon . The next Darkness to Light class, an interactive training

that provides adults tools for recognizing signs of child sexual abuse and responding to

suspicious behavior, is held on October 16 from 1PM-4PM at KIDS Center. The same class will

be held in Spanish on October 17 from 5PM-8PM, also at KIDS Center. The next Internet Safety

class is on October 23. Registration for all classes can be done via kidscenter.org.

About KIDS Center:

Built by the community and for the community, KIDS Center is dedicated to the prevention,

evaluation and treatment of all forms of child abuse. In a child-friendly environment, KIDS

Center provides comprehensive medical evaluations to children who may have been abused,

seeking to find out what has happened and to provide a path to healing through family support

and therapeutic services. KIDS Center served 2,666 children and families in Deschutes, Crook,

and Jefferson counties, at zero cost to them, in 2016. Information about KIDS Center, including

services provided and annual reports, can be found at www.kidscenter.org.