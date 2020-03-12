 KPOV 88.9 FM Receives Grant from Deschutes County Cultural Coalition

Central Oregon nonprofit community radio station, KPOV High Desert Community Radio, 88.9 FM, was awarded a $500 grant from Deschutes Cultural Coalition in February 2020.

“KPOV expresses our deep gratitude to Deschutes Cultural Coalition for their support of KPOV in 2019,” says Jill Mahler, KPOV Station Manager. “Deschutes Cultural Coalition is a generous supporter of arts and cultural organizations in our county and helps to build a vibrant and rich Central Oregon community.”

KPOV was funded by Deschutes Cultural Coalition to support the development of a community podcast training program at KPOV. This project will empower individuals and organizations to reach out to the community through the popular and creative medium of podcasting. Certain podcasts may also be hosted on KPOV’s website and aired on KPOV at 88.9 FM and kpov.org.

KPOV is a listener-supported, volunteer-powered, nonprofit community radio station that broadcasts at 88.9 FM and live on the web at kpov.org. High Desert Community Radio offers locally produced programs not heard on any other radio stations in the area, including civic affairs, election coverage and the most diverse music programming in Central Oregon. KPOV also features several nationally syndicated programs, such as Democracy Now!, that no other station broadcasts in our area.

KPOV is located at 501 NW Bond Street, Bend. Contact KPOV by calling 541-322-0863 or visiting the website at kpov.org.

