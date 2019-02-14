KPOV Launches Two New Community Programs

(Photo | Courtesy of KPOV)

KPOV 88.9 FM, High Desert Community Radio, launches two separate community focused programs: Historic Moments of Central Oregon and Movie Night with KPOV.

Starting this March, KPOV will air 15 Minute Histories, rebroadcasting stories told by Central Oregon pioneers and settlers to KBND’s Kessler Cannon in 1953. This recorded series comes out of a collaborative effort between the Des Chutes Historical Museum and Deschutes Public Library.

Historic Moments of Central Oregon segments will air on KPOV’s community affairs program, The Point, on the second Wednesday and third Friday of each month from 9-9:30am. Check kpov.org for more details.

Beginning Monday, February 25, Movie Night with KPOV showcases award winning, indie-folk movie American Folk. The film tells a heartwarming story about kindness and community that make America what it is. “We start our movie night series with a touching film highlighting how music has the power to connect us during times of suffering and fear,” says KPOV Board President Michael Funke, host of locally produced KPOV program Radical Songbook.

Doors open at 7pm and tickets can be purchased on KPOV’s website, kpov.org . Movie Night with KPOV is a fundraiser for KPOV, graciously hosted by Volcanic Theater Pub .

“Launching two community related programs reflect the mission of KPOV”, said board member Linda Heuser. “Partnering with the Des Chutes Historical Museum, Deschutes Public Library and Volcanic Theatre Pub exemplify our community working together for the benefit of KPOV’s listeners and supporters and the entire Central Oregon community.”

KPOV is a listener-supported, volunteer-powered community radio station that broadcasts at 88.9 FM and live on the web at kpov.org . High Desert Community Radio offers locally produced programs not heard on any other area radio stations, including civic affairs, election coverage and the most diverse music programming in Central Oregon.

