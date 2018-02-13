KPOV Presents High Desert Revue, a Live Radio Variety Show

Warm up a cold winter night with the second edition of the live radio variety program that features the performing whizzes of Central Oregon.

The High Desert Revue benefits KPOV, Central Oregon’s High Desert community radio station. The High Desert Revue will feature live music, an old time radio show, sketches, mock ads and storytelling. After last fall’s highly successful debut, the show’s creators have incorporated constructive audience feedback to make this winter’s show even better and more entertaining. The program hits the stage at the Cascades Theatre in downtown Bend at 7pm on Saturday, February 24, 2018.

Acts scheduled to appear include: Bill Powers of Honey Don’t, Matthew Gwinup, Lindy Gravelle, and Jumpin’ Joyce Respess, who will also serve as musical director. Storyteller Pat Kruis will offer a heartwarming tale. Further, the Around the Bend Players, featuring Brad Thompson, Judi Van Houweling, and Barb Largent will satirize Bend and beyond.

“We were gratified at the warm and enthusiastic reception of our first presentation,” said show producer Mike Ficher. “With so many talented musicians, gifted actors, and a wonderful storyteller, we look forward to offering another memorable variety show for Central Oregon.”

“We’ve taken into account feedback received from our guests and performers to create an even better and more entertaining show, featuring new material and new musicians.”

KPOV is a listener-supported, volunteer-powered, nonprofit community radio station that broadcasts at 88.9 FM and live on the web at kpov.org. KPOV is radio by the people and for the people of Central Oregon: strengthening community, arts, culture, and democracy through grassroots participation in independent, non-commercial broadcasting. KPOV offers locally produced programs that cannot be heard on any other radio stations in Central Oregon, including civic affairs, election coverage, and the most diverse music programming in the region.

Underwriting with KPOV High Desert Community is available and affordable for nonprofit organizations and local businesses. For a program schedule, underwriting information, to donate or to volunteer, call 541-322-0863 or visit the website at kpov.org.