KPOV will Broadcast Democracy Now! Election Night Special

Central Oregon nonprofit community radio station, KPOV High Desert Community Radio, 88.9 FM, will be airing a live Democracy Now! election special Tuesday, November 6 from 8-10pm. The show can be heard on 88.9 FM in Central Oregon and kpov.org.

KPOV program hosts will also break in from time to time for updates and analysis on local and statewide elections.

“One of KPOV’s core values is to expose diverse voices not commonly heard in the mainstream media. Democracy Now! offers unique perspectives on important issues and brings voices to the airwaves seldom heard in other news and information shows” says KPOV Programming Director Bruce Morris. ”KPOV is excited to offer the community an additional source of election news as a part of our overall election coverage programming.”

In addition to offering Democracy Now!, KPOV has conducted interviews of 23 local candidates for office on the Election Coverage page and recorded League of Women Voters of Deschutes County candidate forums. Recordings of interviews are available at kpov.org on the Election Coverage page and forums can be found on the LWV Candidate Forums page, both under the Programming tab.

KPOV is a listener-supported, volunteer-powered, nonprofit community radio station that broadcasts at 88.9 FM and live on the web at kpov.org. High Desert Community Radio offers locally-produced programs not heard on any other radio stations in the area, including civic affairs, election coverage, and the most diverse music programming in Central Oregon. KPOV also features several nationally syndicated programs, such as Democracy Now!, that no other station broadcasts in our area.

KPOV is located at 501 NW Bond Street, Bend, OR 97703. Contact KPOV by calling 541-322-0863 or visiting the website at kpov.org.