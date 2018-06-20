The Lancaster Course in Ophthalmology

(Photo by InFocus Eye Care)

The 2018 Buehler/Corboy Scholarship for Burmese Doctor Thae Phyu Phyu Zi

For several years, the Hawaiian Eye Foundation (HEF) has been supporting scholarships for young Southeast Asian ophthalmologists to attend the seven-week Lancaster Ophthalmology Course in Maine. This course, founded in 1946, is sponsored by a unique partnership between Colby College and Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts Eye and Ear. It is the oldest and largest ophthalmic educational course in the world designed for residents-in-training and practicing ophthalmologists. It is intended to provide contemporary and extensive coverage of the basic sciences and clinical sciences in Ophthalmology. The Lancaster Course will be held through August 2 on Colby College’s campus in Waterville, Maine.

With the incredible support of the Buehler Family Foundation, Dr. Thae Phyu Phyu Zin of Myanmar, has been selected as this year’s recipient of the Buehler/Corboy Lancaster Scholarship. Dr. Zin will arrive in early June in Bend to meet her scholarship sponsors. Once there, she will spend two weeks in observership at the office of Dr. Patty Buehler for subspecialties in LASIK and Cataracts. She will also join Drs. Wilson and Brinks of the Casey Eye Institute in Portland observing in the subspecialties of Cornea

and Glaucoma.

After the summer Lancaster course in Maine, Dr. Zin will participate in an observership at Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston, under the direction of Dr. Michael B. Raizman. Dr. Raizman is an Association Professor of Ophthalmology at Tufts University School of Medicine and has directed the Corneal Fellowship Program since 1991. He specializes in laser vision correction and surgical and medical treatment of the cornea.

Winners over the past several years have uniformly described this summer experience as “completely life-changing.” Special thanks to Knute Buehler and his wife, Dr. Patty Buehler, for their generous donation to further the education of this outstanding young doctor from Myanmar. This opportunity will allow her to better treat the leading causes of blindness in her home country.