Largest Cascade Angels Fund to Date Announces Over $1 Million in 2018 Investments

$3 Million Fund Makes Seven Investments in 2018 Across a Variety of Industries

Cascade Angels Fund, a professionally managed, investor driven collaborative seed fund, today announced seven investments in 2018 totaling $1,100,000. Cascade Angels Fund brings individual and institutional investors together in a professionally managed, pooled investment fund. The companies represent a range of industries including software, consumer products and media.

The current fund is the fifth Cascade Angels Fund, the first multi-year fund, and the largest to date at $3 million. Founded in 2014, Cascade Angels has made 24 investments totaling almost $4 million. Those companies employ over 200 people, 25% have a female CEO, and over 50% have a female or minority on the executive team. The latest fund includes an expanded fund management team with Robert Pease joining Julie Harrelson as Fund Manager of Cascade Angels Fund V LLC.

Investments announced and completed in 2018 include:

1. Tali – a Portland, OR software company focused on conversational time tracking.

2. Outdoor Project – a Portland, OR digital media company focused on outdoor recreation.

3. Rumpl – a Portland, OR consumer products company focused on technical and outdoor blankets.

4. StarveUps – an Oregon-based peer-driven entrepreneurship accelerator with locations in Portland, Eugene, and Bend.

5. Stabilitas – a Seattle, WA-based software company focused on corporate security and threat detection.

6. Slumberkins – a Vancouver, WA-based consumer products company providing educational tools for childhood life skills and emotional development.

7. Talkoot – a Hood River, OR-based software company that provides content collaboration for direct to consumer brands.

“Fund V is 2.5 times larger than last year’s fund and over 7 times larger than our first fund in 2014,” said Julie Harrelson, Fund Manager at Cascade Angels Fund. “This allows us to make more investments of larger dollar amounts while still being focused on a part of the market underserved by individual angel investors and larger venture capital firms.”

“Being based outside a major metropolitan area gives us a unique regional perspective as seed stage investors,” said Robert Pease, Fund Manager at Cascade Angels Fund. “Our portfolio includes companies in Bend, Eugene, Portland, and Seattle and we have great connections to each entrepreneurial community having lived and worked in these same cities over many years.”

About Cascade Angels Fund

Founded in 2013, Cascade Angels is a professionally managed, investor driven collaborative venture fund that creates opportunities for investors and businesses with connections to Oregon to drive economic growth and fuel prosperity. The Fund’s investors include prominent business leaders, exited entrepreneurs and institutional investors who are committed to contributing to a sustainable economy and building Oregon’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. For more information, visit www.CascadeAngels.com, Gust.com or www.twitter.com/CascadeFund.

