Last Call For This Thursday’s PubTalk

This Thursday, March 22, 5pm at McMenamins

EDCO’s Central Oregon PubTalk, held the fourth Thursday of the month, is a happy hour aimed at bringing together different facets of the business community in one place to network, share ideas, and further local businesses.

Keynote Speaker

Maggie Hubbell, VP of Operations at Customer.io, former CEO Agency Revolution

Company Pitches

Will Harlan of Seat Dreamzzz

Ken York of LifeExec

Agenda

5-6pm Networking – Drinks and appetizers

6-6:45pm Company Presentations

6:45-7:30pm Keynote Speaker Presentation

Cost and Registration

$25 EDCO & OEN Members

$35 Non-Members

Admission includes appetizers and a free beverage (choice of beer, wine, or soda)

Questions?

Contact Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO): ereilly@edcoinfo.com or 541-388-3236 x3.

Cancellation Policy: Cancellations received two weeks from the event will receive a full refund.