Last Chance to Enroll in Health Insurance for 2017

Tuesday, January 31, is the last day to get 2017 health insurance during open enrollment. Oregonians who have not yet picked a plan can go to HealthCare.gov to enroll on their own or get application help from an expert. Financial assistance also is available, bringing down the cost of insurance for people who don’t get health insurance at work.

“As I’ve helped people apply for coverage and choose plans, client after client has been pleased, and sometimes surprised, to see how affordable their options are once they take the financial assistance into account,” said Tina Kennedy of Healthwise Insurance Planning in Portland.

So far this year, financial assistance averages $349 per month for Oregonians choosing plans through HealthCare.gov.

“People have heard a lot about insurance prices this year, but the only way to find out what your bottom line premium may be is to apply at HealthCare.gov,” said Patrick Allen, director of the Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS), which runs the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace.

More than 150,000 Oregonians already have chosen a plan through HealthCare.gov, outpacing every previous open enrollment total. Thousands more may be eligible for financial assistance. Oregon has a network of insurance agents and community organizations ready to help people enroll.

Agents and community partners all over the state are listed at http://www.oregonhealthcare.gov/get-help.html. Consumers also can call the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace at 1-855-268-3767 (toll-free).

To start shopping for plans, visit HealthCare.gov or call 1-800-318-2596 (toll-free) (TTY: 1-855-889-4325).

After the Jan. 31 deadline, people will be able to get 2017 coverage only in special circumstances, like when they get married or lose job-related coverage.

The Department of Consumer and Business Services is Oregon’s largest business regulatory and consumer protection agency. DCBS houses both the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace and the Division of Financial Regulation. For more information, go to dcbs.oregon.gov.

Contact Info:

Elizabeth Cronen

elizabeth.m.cronen@oregon.gov

503-569-8171