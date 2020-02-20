Latino Association Celebrates 20th Anniversary at Lively Gala de Oro

(Portland band Dina y los Rumberos, originally from Havana, Cuba, will play at the Latino Community Association’s Gala de Oro on April 4 at Riverhouse on the Deschutes in Bend. | Photo Courtesy of Latino Community Association)

Join the Latino Community Association for an evening of cultural discovery at its annual Gala de Oro (Golden Gala) on Saturday, April 4, at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes Convention Center in Bend. This year, LCA celebrates its 20th anniversary of strengthening Latino families in Central Oregon. Guests can sip margaritas and other tasty beverages, savor Latin American cuisine, listen to inspiring stories, dance to Dina y Los Rumberos Latin band and support LCA’s mission to help families thrive.

Doors open at 5pm, with dinner served at 6:30pm and dancing from 8:30pm to midnight. Early bird tickets, purchased before March 15, cost $200 per couple for dinner and dance, or $75 per couple for the dance only. Individual early bird tickets cost $105 for dinner and dance, and $40 for the dance only. After March 15, all prices will be higher and ticket sales will end at midnight on April 1.

To buy tickets, visit galadeoro.org. For more information, call 541 815-2401.

latinocommunityassociation.org • 541-382-4366