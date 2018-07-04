Lava Lake Community Day

(Photo Courtesy of Oregon Adaptive Sports)

More Summer Adventures with Oregon Adaptive Sports

Come one, come all to Oregon Adaptive Sports’ (OAS) first community day at Lava Lake. OAS will have their fleet of kayaks and paddleboards available and they’ll fire up a BBQ for lunch and afternoon nourishment.

On July 21 from 10am-3pm bring your family and friends to this free inclusive fun day of paddling, hiking and community building at Lava Lake. Take a lap or two around the lake or head out for a few miles on the trails. There will be limited free and accessible transportation available to/from OAS HQ.

OAS offers a full slate of summer programs for youth and adults of various populations and for people of all abilities. Take a summer adventure on the water, the trails, on the greens or scaling a rock wall.

oregonadaptivesports.org