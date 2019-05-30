Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics

The Bend Police Department along with the Black Butte Police Department, Sunriver Police Department, Deschutes County Parole and Probation, Deschutes County 911, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office, FBI and the Oregon State Police all participated in the “Flame of Hope” Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run today.

Participants met at the Bend Police Department before traveling to the intersection of Cottonwood Road and Highway 97. The Law Enforcement Torch Run began at noon from this location, and the participants ran from Sunriver to the Old Mill District in Bend, traveling 13.4 miles.

Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the “Flame of Hope” into Opening Ceremonies of local competitions. They also carry it into Special Olympics State, Provincial, National, Regional and World Games. There are over 97,000 law enforcement members that carry the “Flame of Hope” annually. The flame symbolizes courage and celebration of diversity uniting communities around the globe.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run has grown over the years and now includes many fundraising platforms to include: Plane Pulls, Polar Plunges, Tip-A-Cops and more. Since the beginning, Law Enforcement Torch Run has raised over $600 million for Special Olympics programs.

bendoregon.gov/police