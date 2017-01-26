Learn About Becoming a School Board Member

(Photo above: Bend-La Pine Schools Board of Directors for 2016-17, (L-R) Nori Juba, Peggy Kinkade, Ron Gallinat, Andy High, Stuart Young, Julie Craig, Cheri Helt | photo by Byron Roe Photography)

Info sessions for Bend-La Pine School board February 2; Deadline to apply for open board seat February 9

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be a member of the school board? Bend-La Pine Schools’ Board of Directors members will host two information sessions to answer questions from those interested in serving as part of the board. The information sessions take place Thursday, February 2 from 8 to 9 am and again from 5 to 6 pm at the Education Center, 520 NW Wall St., Bend.

Board members will answer questions related to the time commitment involved, the type of decisions the board makes and details about how to apply for a current vacancy for Zone 7 (At Large). Applications for the open position are due February 9.

“Being a member of the school board is a meaningful way to serve our students and schools and I hope to encourage more individuals to consider it,” said Board Chair Peggy Kinkade.

Board members will appoint a new member, who will then have to run in the upcoming May election to serve a four-year term. Three additional board seats will also be up for election in May.

Alandra Johnson, Communication Specialist

541-355-1005, alandra.johnson@bend.k12.or.us