Learn More About Cyber Threats Facing Local Businesses at Bend Event

Ransomware. Point-of-Sale malware. Denial of service attacks. Email compromise scams and insider threats. As we head into 2017, all of these pose serious threats to businesses in Oregon, and any company caught unprepared is risking a possible financial catastrophe.

The FBI and its Oregon Cyber Task Force, in partnership with the Central Oregon Community College Campus Public Safety Office, are hosting an education session for small and medium-sized business owners and managers to learn more about emerging trends, effective preventative measures and basic incident response preparation.

What: Digital Security Awareness Briefing: Cyber Threats Facing the Oregon Business Community

Date: Friday, January 13, 2017

Time: 3 — 5 pm

Where: COCC, Wille Hall, 2600 NW College Way, Bend

Cost: FREE!

To register, send an email to octf.pd@ic.fbi.gov. Make sure to include your name, organization and title.

Registration required. Deadline is January 11, 2017.

In advance of College events, persons needing accommodations or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability, contact Joe Viola at (541) 387-7775. For accomodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact Disability Services at (541) 383-7583.

Contact Info:

Beth Anne Steele

FBI Public Affairs

Portland Division

(503) 460-8099