LED Vs CFL Bulbs: Which is Better?

Gone are the days when incandescent bulbs were your only option to illuminate the interior of your homes. There are tonnes of newer and better options available.

Today, we have a superior technology in bulbs available to us, namely, LED and CFL bulbs. Comparing these two to the previous technology (incandescent bulbs), they consume less energy, last longer, are more brighter and safer to use.

However, it leaves many people confused about whether to go for LED or CFL bulbs. Here’s what you need to know about the two technologies:

LED VS CFL

LED (Light Emitting Diodes) have taken the world of lighting by storm and is phasing the incandescent technology out. It is a semiconductor device that converts electric current into light.

On the other hand, CFL (Compact Fluorescent) emits light when electricity runs through a tube in a CFL bulb that contains a small amount of mercury vapors and argon. They are far better than incandescent lights, both in consuming energy and being brighter.

Which Saves More Energy? People are often feeded with the wrong information that the energy saved by a CFL and LED is the same. When it comes to saving energy, LED reigns supreme as LED lights are said to consume 85% less energy compared to traditional bulbs while a CFL bulb saves 75% energy compared to a traditional bulb.

Which Has A Greater Life Expectancy: Comparing CFL and LEDs capability to last longer, again LED is far better than every light technology there is. A LED light can easily last upto 50,000 hours straight without getting getting dim.

A CFL bulb run for 10,000 hours easily, making it less potent than LED. Hence, LED bulbs can run 5x times more than a CFL bulb.

Which Is More Brighter: The brighter, the better. This statement fits perfectly for LED light bulbs as they can produce around 580 lumens of light and brighten up an entire room with just a 10W bulb. In case of CFL bulbs, a bulb of more than 13W is needed to generate the same amount of brightness. Hence, LED bulbs are more brighter.

Which One Is Safer To Use: CFL bulbs hold a health risk because of the presence of mercury. This can cause health hazards if the bulb breaks. On the other hand, LED bulbs are extremely safe to use as they can be disposed without getting your health affected.

The Cost Factor

LED light bulbs may be costly than the CFL bulbs, but are still cheaper than them. All you have to do is to make sure to buy them from a reliable seller like SOMPOR led flood lights.

Understanding Cost: LED lights are said to produce excellent light for 5 years straight while a CFL bulb can only manage to produce light from 6 months to a year before it gives out. Hence the cost of replacement of the CFL bulbs will cost you more than LED light. LED lights will cost around $60 of electricity to operate for 50,000 hours while a CFL will cost around $85 or more to run for the same time.

LED lights are a clear winner here.