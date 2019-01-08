Les Schwab Steps Up Support of RMEF

Les Schwab Tire Centers, a long-time supporter and sponsor of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF), will do even more in 2019 to assist the conservation organization’s mission of ensuring the future of elk, other wildlife, their habitat and our hunting heritage.

“Les Schwab has a long history of both valuing and backing our mission and we greatly appreciate that,” said Steve Decker, RMEF vice president of marketing. “Their continued loyalty allows us to carry out even more on-the-ground conservation work that benefits elk and elk habitat.”

Since 2002, Les Schwab’s support has helped RMEF raise more than $2.6 million to conserve or enhance more than 16,200 acres of elk country.

Over those 17 years, Les Schwab provided an annual donation of a raffle prize* in support of RMEF. In 2019, Les Schwab is donating a set of Mazama Open Range A/T tires for the new RMEF Ready Your Elk Rig drawing/raffle taking place at 125 RMEF fundraising events across California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

“As a family-owned organization with more than 65 years of history in the West, you can bet that we understand the importance of conserving both our natural spaces and our heritage,” said Greg L’Hommedieu, vice president, store sales and operations. “We’re impressed with the work RMEF does to encourage environmental stewardship and conservation in our community and proud to provide a donation that supports their ongoing efforts.”

Participants in the raffle will have the opportunity to win a set of four Mazama Open Range A/T tires with an approximate value of $1,200. Each winner will be able to size the tire to his or her specific vehicle. (Additional details are available via local RMEF chapters.) Proceeds will benefit RMEF’s conservation mission.

*Les Schwab is a prize supplier only, and all proceeds go to the benefit of RMEF and its efforts to conserve elk country.

