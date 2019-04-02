Life-Changing Leadership Opportunity for Central Oregon Youth

Young Entrepreneurs Business Week, an experiential business-entrepreneurship education program for youth, is coming to Oregon State University – Cascades this summer and there are opportunities for students, parents and business community volunteers to participate.

At YEBW at OSU-Cascades, June 23 to 29, 2019, high school students will experience Business Week, where teams run mock companies and launch original product ideas. Beyond business fundamentals, this program allows students to develop leadership, teamwork, communication and other skills they can leverage for life—no matter the occupation. YEBW is filled with interactive activities, team-building exercises, inspiring business seminars and other events designed for personal and professional growth.

Students and Parents: Registration is open at yebw.org/register. Seats are limited and registration will close when programs reach capacity.

Scholarships are available for local youth to attend YEBW at OSU-Cascades—courtesy of funding provided by community partners: Tykeson Foundation, Ford Family Foundation and Oregon Community Foundation. High school students—ages 13 to 18, entering freshmen to graduating seniors—from Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson and Wheeler counties are eligible. Parents and guardians may register their teenagers using the code CASCADES19, which expires April 15, 2019.

Business Community Volunteers: YEBW brings together accomplished entrepreneurs, executives, educators and professionals from all industries to coach and mentor high school students in leadership, teamwork and much more. Get involved at yebw.org/get-involved-at-osu-cascades.

